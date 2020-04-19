Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Albert STEELE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEELE, Roger Albert April 13, 1932 - April 11, 2020 (Age 87) Roger passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 11, 2020, following a brief illness. Roger was born on April 13, 1932 to Albert and Margaret Steele. He was raised in Spokane where he attended and graduated from Gonzaga Prep and Gonzaga University. Following college, he served in the Coast Guard, and it was during this time that he met his beautiful wife, Janet. They were married in 1957 and together built a wonderful life and loving family with five children. Roger had a 26 year career with IBM as a business manager and then spent the next seven years working for AAA, also in management. During retirement Roger and Janet spent their winter months in Arizona and summer months in Spokane. They recently had relocated fulltime to a new home in Sun City West, Arizona. Roger enjoyed playing and watching golf, cheering on the WSU Cougars and Gonzaga Bulldogs. He maintained good health by walking 2-3 miles daily up until a week prior to his death and he kept his mind strong by solving puzzles. Roger's life was grounded in his deep faith and steadfast love for the Lord. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Spokane and loved attending Mass as often as he could. He was a loving father and enjoyed many large family gatherings where he would entertain everyone with his latest jokes. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Margaret, his son, Tim, and his granddaughter, Jessica Benson. He is survived by Janet, his wife of 62 years; brother, Delbert Steele; two daughters, Therese Hunt (Tom), Meg McCarthy (Pat); and two sons, Jeff Steele, and Mike Steele (Sherie). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Amanda, Matt, Kristen, Chase, Kaley, Karson, Ally, Chrissy and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ari. His life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Parish in Spokane at a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Spokane, Second Harvest Food Bank, and The Society of Saint Vincent De Paul in Phoenix, Arizona. Online tributes at

