COCHRAN, Roger Clay Retired USAF Colonel "Gramps" (98 Years) September 24, 1921- December 10, 2019 Born, September 24, 1921, son of Cassius "Clay" and Mary Erna (Collamore) Cochran in Portland, OR. His mother passed away when Roger was six years old. He and his sister Rosemary went to live with his Aunt Lorna (Collamore) Jessup in Corvallis, OR, for three years, until his father remarried. During the Depression years, Roger learned in life how to survive by selling magazines in NW Portland. His preteens and high school years were in Corvallis, OR. Here he excelled in many school activities including band, sports, drama, choir and debate. While in High School, at age 16, he obtained his private pilot's license through the Civil Air Patrol and graduating from Corvallis HS as the Senior Class ASB President. Continuing his education at Oregon State College he enrolled in Army ROTC which led him to be recruited by the "New" Army Air Corps. He was called to duty for WWII in 1942 at the age of 21 and became an Aviation Cadet, graduating with the class 42H and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant to Geiger Field, Spokane, WA. His military career assignments involved flying the B-17 and the B-24 at various new airfields which included: Spokane, WA, Rapid City and Pierre, SD, Walla Walla, WA, Colorado Springs, CO and Mountain Home, ID. He was later transferred to Air Transport Command (ATC) and assigned to the China Burma India Theater (CBI) in Brarackpore, India. Here he flew the C-54 in the famous Himalaya Mountain Range known as "The Hump" to Kumming, China. After the war, Roger remained in the Air Force Reserve, serving in Spokane and retiring with the rank of Colonel. Roger met his wife Diana Shirley Daw on a blind date during his college days at Oregon State College. They were married on October 11, 1942 in Walla Walla, WA and were married for 72 years until Diana's death in 2014. Their daughter Suzanne (Suzi) was born in 1943 followed two years later with son, Michael Roger in 1945. After discharge from active duty, they settled in Salem, OR where Roger was hired by Montgomery Ward as a trainee in management and was soon transferred to Roseburg, OR. In 1952 he was promoted and transferred to Spokane, WA as Merchandise Manager. He left Wards and joined the Crescent Department Store managing the major appliance, television and radio department. In 1959 he and Diana opened their own business (Roger Cochran Co., Inc.), a wholesale distribution company for major domestic appliances. His territory included Eastern WA, Panhandle Northern Idaho, Western Montana and Nonwestern Oregon. Roger traveled these territories by himself with Diana as the Secretary/Bookkeeper in the home office. The business grew to eventually change to the Commercial side of Laundry, including coin-operated equipment for coin-op laundries, dry cleaning and industrial size laundry for schools, universities, colleges, motels, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, jails, prisons, etc. Roger served as President of the Washington State Laundry and Dry Cleaners Association and as a National Delegate to the National Coin-Laundry and Dry Cleaners Association. He retired in 1996 after approximately 40 years as an independent business owner. However, not one to fully retire, he found a new passion in his Senior years as an Elementary School Reading Tutor at Jefferson Elementary. He continued turroing K-3 in reading until 2013 at Hamblen Elementary where he was known as "Gramps." He was honored to be selected the State Senior Volunteer of the Year in 2006 and was awarded a plaque by Washington Governor Gary Locke. Roger and Diana raised their two children children in Spokane and many good times were had at the lake place on Pend Oreille Lake, Idaho. He and Diana were members of the Cathedral of St. John in Spokane. Here they taught Sunday School for numerous years. Roger also served on the chapter board, sang in the choir and in later years conducted tours of the Cathedral. He was a 3rd Degree Master Mason at Manito Masonic Lodge #246 and the organist for 14 years. Later joined the Scottish Rite and El Katif Temple, with various assignments in the Scottish Rite Board, Temple Board, Chanters, played the Calliope and Fez for Parades and served on the Board of Governors for the Spokane Unit . Roger was preceded in death by his father Cassius Clay Cochran, mother, Mary Erna Collamore, sister, Rosemary Cochran. He lived on the South Hill of Spokane since 1952 and is survived by his two children, daughter Suzanne "Suzi" Johns (Ron) of Spokane, son, Michael (Mardell) Cochran, Spangle, WA; four granddaughters: Lisa Meucci (Dan) Bellingham, WA, Tina Bills (Leroy) Kalama, WA, Sara Cochran, Pullman, WA, and Tia Campbell (Chris), Marysville, WA. Three great-grandchildren: Lauren Meucci, Stephanie Knapp (Corey), Quinton and Kayce Rae Bills. Great-great-grandchildren: Charles, twins Aubree and Abigail and twins McKenzie and Kyleigh Knapp of Kalama, WA. A private family service will be held at St. Johns Cathedral. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Brookdale Senior Retirement on Park Road, in the Spokane Valley for taking such wonderful care of Roger since 2016. Special thanks the Deaconess Hospital 8th floor staff, especially day nurse BSN Aimee and Dr. Christine Gunther, MD and his final care at Hospice House of Spokane, South. Please make any gifts in Roger's name to the Shriners Hospital or Hospice House of Spokane South.

