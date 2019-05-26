Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger D. TARR. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

TARR, Roger D. On March 19th, 2019 we said goodbye to an American legend. Roger D. Tarr was born in Colfax, North Dakota on December 18, 1932 and passed away in Spokane, Washington on March 19th, 2019. Roger was a pilot for the U.S. Air Force and flew the F-86D, F102, and F106 in defense of the North American continent during most of his 20 year career. He was a pilot in the 498th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron, Geiger Tigers. He flew the the O-2 in Vietnam as a Forward Air Controller. He retired from the military in 1972. After that, he worked for Spokane Transit as a bus driver for almost 20 years. He was preceded in death by his two sons Mark Tarr and Stuart Tarr and survived by his wife of 65 years Yvonne Tarr and children Teresa Folden, Kim Tarr, Rock Tarr, Vincent Tarr, Matthew Tarr, Audrie Ruhl, and Alice Buckles-Martin. He is also survived by his 27 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service Friday, June 14th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224 followed by a Graveside Service at Fairmount Memorial Park at 1:30 PM.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019

