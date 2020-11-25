COLE, Roger Eugene Roger Eugene Cole, age 89 of Post Falls Idaho, peacefully passed on to begin his forever life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 16, 2020 Roger (Dad) was born in Bisbee Arizona on May 18, 1931 to Leslie and Bernice Cole. The Cole family traveled most of his young life, seeking opportunities that would provide a living during a time when jobs were scarce. Eventually they settled in the town of Baxter Springs Kansas where dad graduated from Baxter Springs High School in 1949. Shortly after graduation dad moved with his family to Sunnyside, Washington and worked as a Millwright for his father Leslie where his love for carpentry was born. Dad married in 1952 to Marcia Hanneman and moved to Spokane to raise their family which included son Terry and daughters Sheri and Sue. He worked for several people before becoming part of the team at Seva Construction where he worked on many interesting jobs such as the PARKADE, the Davenport Hotel along with many others although the most memorable for him was the World's Fair, "Expo 74" in downtown Spokane. Dad loved carpentry, throughout the years as we grew up, we would often find him working in the garage or around the house constantly making improvements on our home. He loved to teach us how to use the tools of his trade and often had us help where needed. He was a true craftsman building many beautiful pieces of furniture, home decor and three beautiful homes. In 1975 dad met and later married his beloved Genevieve Ahlin and with that added her children David, Debra, Bonnie Eric and Andrew to ours. In 1997 Dad and Gen moved to the Hawaiian island of Oahu where they spent 20 happy years. Dad loved the history and culture of the native Hawaiians and would often share phrases he had learned. Dad was blessed with a staff position at their church, First Assembly of God as head maintenance and also as their wood shop teacher at the Christian Academy. He was also blessed with the opportunity to join a team of missionaries who traveled to Mozambique East Africa to help build a local orphanage which touched many lives. With the onset of age, Dad and Mom made the hard decision to move to Sequim Washington, leaving behind many many dear friends, their beloved church family and home in Ewa Beach to be closer to family. In late 2014 dad moved to Post Falls to be closer to family after his beloved wife passed away. He attended Real Life Ministries and joined Senior Connect where he made many cherished friendships and was known as the "doughnut guy" Roger is survived by his beloved daughters Sheri Rinauro and Sue Burnett, son Terry Cole, stepsons David Munson, Eric Munson, Andrew Cole and stepdaughters Debra Beringer, Bonnie Sickel. Roger was Grandpa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, beloved by many friends from Hawaii to the East Coast. He will be dearly missed. Please share your thoughts and memories of Roger in his online memorial at www.belltowerfuneralhome.com
. With our sorrow, we rejoice knowing this wonderful man is walking with Jesus, his beautiful wife and those he longed to see again. Aloha 'Oe, Until we meet again. Celebration of Life at Real Life Ministries, Post Falls Saturday November 28, 2020 at 1pm in Bldg. 1 Upper Room Face masks are encouraged. 1860 N. Cecil Rd., Post Falls, ID 83854