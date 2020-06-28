DONEEN, Roger G. Roger G. Doneen born on February 20th, 1962 in Frankfurt. Passed away on June 8th, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital after a short illness. He moved to Oakesdale, WA. in 1969 and graduated from Oakesdale High School in 1980. He attended Spokane Community College and worked at various places including fighting fires in Washington State and California. He loved music, camping, fishing and his dog Stella. He is survived by his mother Ellen Hulett and his sister Sandra K. Webb at the home in Oakesdale and his partner Misty Carlson of Spokane, Washington. Neptune Society of Spokane, WA



