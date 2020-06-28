Roger G. DONEEN
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONEEN, Roger G. Roger G. Doneen born on February 20th, 1962 in Frankfurt. Passed away on June 8th, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital after a short illness. He moved to Oakesdale, WA. in 1969 and graduated from Oakesdale High School in 1980. He attended Spokane Community College and worked at various places including fighting fires in Washington State and California. He loved music, camping, fishing and his dog Stella. He is survived by his mother Ellen Hulett and his sister Sandra K. Webb at the home in Oakesdale and his partner Misty Carlson of Spokane, Washington. Neptune Society of Spokane, WA

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
