LEE, Roger G. (Age 81) Roger was born on October 26, 1937 in Spokane to L. Gordon and Coralie Lee and died in Hospice care on May 17, 2019. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1955 and Gonzaga University in 1959. He remained a Bulldog fan his entire life. Roger enlisted in the Army in 1960, training soliders heading to Vietnam, discharged as Captain. He was an Army Reservist for eight Years. Roger worked as an accountant for Morris & Lee with his father. He left to follow his passion in photography, running his own business for 25 years. He enjoyed 33 years of marriage to Sharon Winter marrying in October 26, 1985. Roger loved photography, family pets, video games and the beauty of Nature. He had a quick wit and was loved by all who met him. Roger is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Carla Wessel and Michelle Greenstreet, husband Jed. granddaughter Talia, and grandsons Anthony and Garrett Schoen. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 28th at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division at 2:00 PM. In Roger's name please donate to any Spokane Animal Shelter.