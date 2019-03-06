Roger L. BANG

BANG, Roger L. June 10, 1948 - February 7, 2019 Roger Lee Bang left us on February 7, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Spokane Valley, a University HS graduate (1966), and a proud Vietnam Veteran. Cars, motorcycles, boats and vehicles of all kinds were his passion. He is survived by a son Patrick (Lacey) Bang and granddaughter; a daughter Sarah Bang; sisters Tami Chiesa and Christi Strozyk; numerous nephews, nieces and friends. His memorial service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA March 8, 2019 at 11:15AM. Please visit Roger's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 6, 2019
