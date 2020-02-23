Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger L. NITZ. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

NITZ, Roger Roger L. Nitz, 77 years old, a long-time Spokane resident, passed away on February 9, 2020 at a local hospital. A celebration of life for Roger will be held on February 29, 10:00am at the Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA. Roger was born in Buchannon, West Virginia to Rosa and Fred Nitz on July 31, 1942. Upon his birth, Roger joined a blended family that would grow to 17 children in their rural Buchannon home. In his early years Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing the guitar. He also played on the high school football team while holding down part time and summer jobs. Soon after graduating from high school Roger joined the Air Force and eventually was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane. While at Fairchild, Roger met and married Iris Bellows who became his life-long partner for almost 55 years. Roger and Iris had one daughter, Melissa, in 1965. Roger had a strong work ethic and worked several different jobs in his early years including managing a Holiday Inn, construction and home building and working at Columbia Paint. Ultimately, it was working 34 years for the United States Air Force and the 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron where Roger would fully utilize his skills and distinguish himself as the Facilities Maintenance Foreman. Hunting, fishing, car repair and restoration were some of the things Roger enjoyed doing in his spare time. But undoubtedly, what he was most passionate about and what he devoted most of his free time to was his family and friends. Described by many as one of the kindest, most humble persons they have ever known, Roger was always on the ready to lend a helping hand to one of his dear friends or to rush to assist whatever family member was having a problem. Whether it was changing tires in the middle of a snow storm, a major remodel or serving as emergency chauffer, Roger was truly selfless and continually looked for ways to make life easier for those he loved and cared about. Roger is survived by his wife, Iris, his daughter Melissa Curryer (Alan); grandchildren Erika Clark, Caitlin Ballou, Brandon Curryer (Brenna) and Adam Curryer and five great-grandchildren: Judith and Isaac Clark, Chloe Hill and Austin and Jacob Curryer. Four sisters and three brothers also survive Roger. The family extends their special thanks to Sharon, Katherine and their teams at the Spinal Cord Injury Unit at Saint Luke's Rehab. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Spinal Cord Injury Unit, Saint Luke's Rehabilitation Institute, 711 S. Cowley St., Spokane, WA. 99202.

