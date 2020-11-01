BIESEN, Roger P. Our dearly loved husband and father, Roger Biesen passed away from heart failure, surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born in Lacrosse, Wisconsin to Alvin and Genevieve Biesen. He graduated from North Central High School and Spokane Community College. Roger spent several years working as a machinist before joining his father Al in the custom gun industry. Many articles in Outdoor Life, Guns and Ammo, The Shooter's Bible and many other publications helped make the Biesen name world famous in the gun industry. The Biesen gunshop made projects for royalty and hunting enthusiasts throughout the world. Roger was known for his craftsmanship and skill, a loss that will be missed tremendously. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon. He is also survived by his daughter Paula and husband David Malicki and his only grandchild Gregory. He is predeceased by his son Michael Biesen. Due to current restrictions we have chosen to celebrate Rogers life in the Spring/Summer 2021.



