CUNNINGHAM, Roger R. Roger passed away due to COVID on November 2l, 2020. His parents were George and Peggy Cunningham (deceased). He grew up in Otis Orchards, WA and graduated from EVHS where he made many life-long friends. He served in the Navy in Virginia, and after his discharge worked there as a pressman, and helped raise his son Shawn. He moved back to Otis Orchards in 1990, where he met the love of his life of 27 years Sharon. Roger was employed by The Spokesman-Review as a pressman for 30 years. He was gentle, caring, and a hard worker. He loved his hot rods, his many dogs and fishing with Errol. He had so much fun at Sunday Fundays at Paul and Jan's, and at Corby's; also, summer parties with Chris and Karen He will be missed so much by his wife Sharon, S.C. his little fur baby, son Shawn, siblings, Bruce (Kathy), Phil (Robin), Errol (Jeannette), Marilyn, and several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Because of COVID, services will be held at a later date. Contributions in Rogers Name can be made to the Spokane Valley Eagles #3433, 16801 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley, WA 99037.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store