Service Information Sherman-Knapp Funeral Home and Crematory - Priest River 118 Wisconsin Priest River , ID 83856 (208)-448-1012 Memorial service 1:00 PM Newport United Church of Christ 430 West Third St. Newport , WA

SOLVERSON, Roger On October 24th Roger Solverson passed after three years of suffering from emphysema. He was born on August 8, 1940 and was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Betty (Elizabeth) Solverson and younger brother Paul. As per his wishes, he passed away in the comfort of his home with his son Larry by his side. He is survived by two brothers, Gary Solverson and his wife Rosemary, and Neil Solverson and wife Sheila and sister-in-law, Marilyn Solverson. He is also survived by his three children and their spouses, Robert K. and Patty Solverson, Kathy and Ron Lawson, and Larry and Denise Solverson. Roger has ten grandchildren, William, Adam, Kelly, Kellie, Nick, Mandie, Jamie, Joshua, Jessica and Jennifer. He has eleven great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews; cousins Johnny, Jim, Dale, David, Tammy and Daryl. He is also survived by two ex-wives, Helen and Susan. If this were all the people in Roger's life, he would have felt very blessed, but Roger was also blessed by the presence of close friends, many of whom belonged to one of three classic car clubs, Inland Empire Nomads, Spokane Street Tin, and Unique Tin of Longview. He was also blessed in later years by his friends at Newport United Church of Christ, where he served on the Trustees Committee and church council. Last, but not least, Roger was loved unconditionally by Lucky, Brandi and Dutchess, who hopefully were waiting at the Rainbow Bridge to help him cross over. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00pm. It will be held at the Newport United Church of Christ located at 430 West Third St. in Newport, WA. Reception to follow.

