HUGHES, Roger Wynne Born December 28, 1942 in Evergreen Park, Illinois to Howell and Gwenith Hughes, Roger Wynne Hughes passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Sunday, March 29, 2020. Receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in both History and Political Science from Southern Illinois University, he married the love of his life, Carol J. Yeager, March 18, 1967 at the Shirland, Methodist Church in Shirland, Illinois. Together, enjoying 53 years in beautiful marriage, Carol always said, 'he was my best friend and the love of my life'. In the early part of his career, Roger taught Junior High School students mostly in Great Falls, Montana and LaGrange, Illinois. When he and Carol moved to the state of Washington, Roger found his niche opening a lumber business and selling cedar products like siding, shakes and paneling. Often on computer investing in the stock market, Roger loved to read and stay on top of current local and world affairs. Known for his honesty, hard work, kindness, and common sense, Roger also possessed a great sense of humor, telling eventful stories about his own life experiences. Roger is survived by his wife Carol; one brother Douglas Hughes of Moscow, Idaho, and one sister Diane Hughes also of Moscow, Idaho. He was preceded in death by both parents Howell and Gwenith Hughes. No services will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial gift be sent to the , 1-800-AHA-USA. To share memories of Roger and leave condolences for the family, visit HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020
