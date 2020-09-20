PICKUP, Roland Evan (Age 86) Roland Evan Pickup passed away September 14, 2020, at the family home in Spokane, Wash. Roland was born in 1934 in Ellensburg, Wash. to Roland Howard and Cleora Pickup. He resided on the family's ranch just outside of Ellensburg until his graduation from high school in 1952. Upon graduation, Roland joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served for 20 years. His service took him overseas to Korea, Vietnam and many other countries. In 1955, Roland met his future wife, Ruth, on a bus in Chicago where they both were stationed for training (Ruth served in the U.S. Navy). Roland and Ruth were married in Scotia, New York, on June 9, 1956. They raised four children together and lived all over the United States. After Roland's retirement from the Marines in 1973, they relocated the family to Spokane, Wash. Roland attended SCC to study to be a draftsman and was recruited to work at Washington Water Power. He worked there until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, Roland enjoyed many hobbies. He and Ruth traveled the West and Mid-west in their 5th wheel to visit family, friends and casinos. Roland is especially known for the many, many beautiful quilts he created over the years. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage before Ruth passed away in 2011. Roland is survived by his three children, Pamela Zwarg, Greg (Julie) Pickup and Peggy Wold. He has several grandchildren, and recently celebrated the birth of his first great-granddaughter. He loved hanging out with his four great-grandsons. He is also survived by his sister Susan McCreary, of Stevensville, Mont. Roland was predeceased by his wife, Ruth, and son, Roland Edward (2007). A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family thanks Horizon Hospice for their help and support.



