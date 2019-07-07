Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland James CHASE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHASE, Roland James May 8th, 1943 ~ July 2nd, 2019 Roland died quietly on Tuesday, July 2nd 2019 in the arms of his son Clark. Roland's wife was right beside him so he died with a lot of love around him. Roland was a very colorful man with many stories and lots of friends and family. Leaving before him were his parents, Mayor James E. Chase and mom Eleanor. These two people serviced the community with rigor and a selfless desire to make Spokane great. Also his daughter Adrienne passed 20 years ago but left Justin, Allie and Ava for us to love and enjoy. His cousins passed also, Kirk Barrow, Kenny Barrow and Karen Barrow along with his Aunt Josephine and Uncle Kirk Barrow. Leaving behind are his wife Susan, son Clark (Theresa), daughter Kirsten (Nigelle, Liddie and Colin) and his stepchildren Fred and Steve Nowland. There will be a service on July 10th at 2p.m. at the St. Joseph's Care Center, 17 E. 8th Avenue, Spokane. I want to thank the nurses on the 1st floor (Kris, Camille, Danika and Alex) plus the lunch staff (they all love Maple Bars!). In Roland's later years his focus was on the courthouse where he was employed for a lot of years.

CHASE, Roland James May 8th, 1943 ~ July 2nd, 2019 Roland died quietly on Tuesday, July 2nd 2019 in the arms of his son Clark. Roland's wife was right beside him so he died with a lot of love around him. Roland was a very colorful man with many stories and lots of friends and family. Leaving before him were his parents, Mayor James E. Chase and mom Eleanor. These two people serviced the community with rigor and a selfless desire to make Spokane great. Also his daughter Adrienne passed 20 years ago but left Justin, Allie and Ava for us to love and enjoy. His cousins passed also, Kirk Barrow, Kenny Barrow and Karen Barrow along with his Aunt Josephine and Uncle Kirk Barrow. Leaving behind are his wife Susan, son Clark (Theresa), daughter Kirsten (Nigelle, Liddie and Colin) and his stepchildren Fred and Steve Nowland. There will be a service on July 10th at 2p.m. at the St. Joseph's Care Center, 17 E. 8th Avenue, Spokane. I want to thank the nurses on the 1st floor (Kris, Camille, Danika and Alex) plus the lunch staff (they all love Maple Bars!). In Roland's later years his focus was on the courthouse where he was employed for a lot of years. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close