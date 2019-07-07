CHASE, Roland James May 8th, 1943 ~ July 2nd, 2019 Roland died quietly on Tuesday, July 2nd 2019 in the arms of his son Clark. Roland's wife was right beside him so he died with a lot of love around him. Roland was a very colorful man with many stories and lots of friends and family. Leaving before him were his parents, Mayor James E. Chase and mom Eleanor. These two people serviced the community with rigor and a selfless desire to make Spokane great. Also his daughter Adrienne passed 20 years ago but left Justin, Allie and Ava for us to love and enjoy. His cousins passed also, Kirk Barrow, Kenny Barrow and Karen Barrow along with his Aunt Josephine and Uncle Kirk Barrow. Leaving behind are his wife Susan, son Clark (Theresa), daughter Kirsten (Nigelle, Liddie and Colin) and his stepchildren Fred and Steve Nowland. There will be a service on July 10th at 2p.m. at the St. Joseph's Care Center, 17 E. 8th Avenue, Spokane. I want to thank the nurses on the 1st floor (Kris, Camille, Danika and Alex) plus the lunch staff (they all love Maple Bars!). In Roland's later years his focus was on the courthouse where he was employed for a lot of years.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019