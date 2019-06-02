FISCHER, Roland James May 22, 1948 - May 30, 2019 Roland Fischer passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Fischer and mother Nettie Fischer. He is survived by his sisters Sheila Pfeffer and Claudia Fischer-Rodriguez. Roland served in the USMC where he received the National Defense Service Medal. At his request there will be no funeral services and his ashes will be spread at Priest Lake at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019