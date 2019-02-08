BENSON, Roland LeRoy, Sr. Roland passed away February 5, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born to Lloyd Sr and Rose Benson on March 25, 1937, in Gary, Indiana. He married his wife Laurali on December 19th, 1959. His is survived by his four children, brother Lloyd Benson, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grand-children. Please go to Facebook for the service information.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 8, 2019