ETTER, Roland Max Jr. (Age 80) Roland Max Etter, Jr., 80, died on March 16, 2020 at home with his family in Spokane from complications of longstand-ing Parkinson's disease. Max was born on October 5, 1939 in Spokane, the second of six children of his parents, Roland Max Etter, Sr. and Mariane Etter. He attended Hutton Grade School, and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School, class of 1957, Los Angeles State University (now Cal State Los Angeles) and the Gonzaga University School of Law. At Lewis & Clark he was an All-City and All-State football lineman and played in the 1957 East-West All-State football game. He continued his football and educational careers at Taft (California) Junior College, where he was a second team junior college All-American. He received a scholarship to the University of Southern California where he played until an injury ended his career there. He transferred and graduated from Los Angeles State in 1962 and returned to Spokane to attend Gonzaga Law School. He graduated in the top of his class in 1966 and practiced law for over 50 years in Spokane, retiring in 2012 from the firm of Witherspoon Kelley Davenport & Toole. Clients, judges, friends and foes alike respected not only his substantial legal ability but his humble, self-deprecating and professional demeanor. Max's personal relationships were numerous. Most important were his 52 years of marriage to his wife Sue, who selflessly and tirelessly attended to him through good and bad, and his children Larraine and Stephanie. He was a good husband, a great father who never missed his children's games and events, and an exemplary friend. He loved, and was beloved, by his brothers and sisters, and his extended family and cousins. He never missed a Christmas or summer "Etter clan" get-together. He served his community in many capacities. In 1966 he drafted the Articles of Incorporation, and with six others founded Spokane Youth Football, now Spokane Youth Sports. He continued as a Board member and coach for 20 years. He was a longtime member of the Spokane Shrine, and a Board member of the Spokane and a trustee of the Spokane Shrine Trust. For years he served on the governing Board of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral. If you spent any time around Max, you experienced and enjoyed his dry wit and exceptional sense of humor. He was caring to others and a loyal friend. When he left California in his gray MGA Roadster to return to Spokane for law school, his college roommates presented him with a plaque that read: "A warrior of note, a great friend indeed, no better man drives a little gray steed." He liked watching a ballgame of any kind, Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, The Hilltoppers, Jonathan Winters, airplanes, pets, a good meal, good conversation, good humor and in recent years his Thursday lunch group. He was always good company. Max is survived by his wife Sue; daughter Stephanie (Roseanne Day, Spokane); his sisters Marianne Bailey (Dick, Phoenix, AZ), Sally Carter (John, Reston, VA), and Ginny Sturtevant (Bedford, NY); and his two brothers, Bill (Spokane) and John (Liz, Portland, OR). He was predeceased by his daughter Larraine and his parents Max and Mariane. We were given the special gift of a beloved father, husband, brother and friend, and now must give this special gift back with sadness. In time, rather than tears because it's over, we'll smile because it happened. The family would like to thank all who provided care, support and friendship to Max through the difficult times, with special thanks to his brother-in-law Kevin Lantry. Please join us at a later date and time for a celebration of Max's life. Donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, The Transportation Fund or the .

