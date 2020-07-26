TREMBLAY, Roland Paul Roland Paul Tremblay was born June 5th, 1940 and passed away June 24th, 2020 in Spokane Valley, Washington. He is survived by his ex-wife Nancy Tremblay, brother Dan Tremblay (Jeanie), brother-in-law Dean Moore and sons Brett Tremblay, Lance Tremblay (Serenity) and Darren Tremblay (Kelsey) as well as six grandchildren: Brittany, Allison, Kristin, Camille, Emma and Ryder. He was also blessed with one great-grandchild, Hendrix. Roland was preceded in death by his parents Blanche and Paul Tremblay as well as his sister Linda Moore. Roland was born in a little house in Millwood, WA across from the park that his children and grandchildren later enjoyed themselves. He attended West Valley High School and then joined the Navy. He served four years aboard the USS Shangri-La CV- 38. After being honorably discharged, he married the love of his life Nancy, and took a job at Inland Empire Paper Company, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, father and uncle. He worked at the papermill for 41 years as a valued employee and was thought of by coworkers as one of the best papermakers of his time. He enjoyed his work and missed it everyday after his retirement. The birth of his three sons was the highlight of his life and he did everything with them in mind. Nothing could stop him when it came to fulfilling his childrens' wishes and dreams. He literally did everything possible to give them every opportunity available; even as they reached adulthood he was their biggest fan and did not ever miss a chance to cheer them on and encourage them (sometimes a little bit forcibly). They have grown into fathers as dedicated as he was, which is a legacy to be proud of. His favorite roll came with the birth of his grandchildren. Roland was G-pa and he was great at it! It didn't matter how tired or busy he was, if there was an opportunity to play with or enjoy grandkids he took it. His children and grandchildren inherited the best parts of him, fiercely smart, independent and opinionated as well as not being afraid to love with everything you got. Roland had many friends and was a well known rapscallion. He liked things that go fast, fun parties, good food and happy people. If he was having a good time he wanted EVERYONE to have a good time. He was generous to a fault and enjoyed spoiling the ones he loved. Due to the ongoing pandemic no services are planned at this time. The family has asked that those who knew him please go out today and buy a cake to share with those you love. Birthdays, weddings, anniversaries no matter the occasion Roland always bought the cake. We love you Roland. Until we meet again. Shangri-la!!



