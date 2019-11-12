Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roma Delila DANIEL. View Sign Service Information Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg 61 North 1st East Rexburg , ID 83440 (208)-356-5721 Send Flowers Obituary

DANIEL, Roma Roma Delila Peterson Jeppesen Daniel passed away November 9, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho at age 98. She was born January 27, 1921, in Tremonton, Utah to Charles John Peterson and Rose Ellen Checketts Peterson. She was the youngest of nine children. She married Charles Blair Jeppesen on September 5, 1938, and they had four children. Roma lived a life full of trials, including the loss of her husband at a young age. She would go on to suffer the loss of four other husbands. She suffered from rheumatoid arthritis for fifty years and was legally blind for the last years of her life. Even with all of life's challenges, Roma found joy in sewing, crocheting, and she loved to dance. Roma is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husbands, and a son, Darwin. She leaves behind a son, Larry (Londa) Jeppesen; a daughter-in-law, Carol Jeppesen (Darwin); daughters, Lola (Roger) Melior and Connie (RC) Roland; 17 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Rexburg Homestead staff for the many years of care they provided for our mother and grandmother. They would also like to thank the Rexburg Homestead Hospice for their love and care during her last weeks. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, at the Brigham City Cemetery, 20 North Main, Brigham City, Utah, 84302, under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at

