STICKELMEYER, Roma Jean (Skeen) (Garvin) April 22, 1936 - November 17, 2020 Our loving Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Aunt and Friend, Roma Jean Stickelmeyer, went to sing in the heavenly choir after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease complicated by lung cancer. Born April 22, 1936 to Mabel and Edward Ellsworth Skeen in Kellogg, ID. She went to grade school in Kellogg, prior to moving to Spokane, WA. At the young age of 14, she met a handsome young sailor (Jack Garvin) that was home on leave and the next year they were married. In the following 6 years, they welcomed three children to their family. At the age of 23, she became a widow when her husband died of cancer in 1959. In 1961, she met Wallace Stickelmeyer and they married in 1963 adding his son to the family and adopting another daughter. Together they added two more daughters to the family. It was a family of theirs, his, hers, and ours. All those that passed thru her door knew that she was one in a million and that they were important to her. She became Mom or Gramma to all. After everyone had gone to bed, Mom would read, sometimes until after midnight. It was the only time the house was quiet enough for her to enjoy her love of reading. She would often trade books with her sister, Margaret or her Aunt Daisy or her friend, Carolyn. Even though Alzheimer's slowly took away her ability to read, she could still remember her love of books and how they took her away from the day to day routine. Her trips to Everett and to Canada with her older grandchildren are still some of the best memories for all that traveled with her. The grandchildren still remember the Halloween story she would tell every year in her best witch's voice and her cackle at the stories end. She was famous for her Thanksgiving dinners, popcorn balls, having way too many cats, saving everything as a keepsake, Christmas decorations, sleepovers and late night trips to the grocery store just to name a few. She always said she had the most beautiful children and grandchildren. Mom was loved by all that met her and she will be greatly missed. Her heart may have been broken or bruised many times but her joys outnumbered those bad times. Her memory was quickly fading but she could still tell us "I love you". She wasn't afraid of dying. She knew she would go to heaven. She just didn't want to leave us behind. Thank you Mom for being you and always loving all of us. Roma is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her sister, Margaret Osterud, her husband, Jack Garvin, her husband, Wallace Stickelmeyer, and her daughter, Katrina Nelson. She is survived by her daughters, Patty Turpen, Laurie Pfitzer (Dutch), Devonna Jo Garvin and Andee Tyson, her sons, Pat Garvin and Wallace Stickelmeyer Jr, thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to Bob Bergan (her bonus son) for always being there for Mom. Due to the ever changing COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be postponed and held at a later date. Roma Jean will be laid to rest with her husband Wallace at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store