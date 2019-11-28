Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Romona G. KRETZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KRETZ, Romona G. (Age 88) Romona Gene Kretz was born October 23, 1931 in Colfax, WA to Rupert and Goldie Aeschliman. Romona attended Whitworth University where she found a job working in the mess hall and became affectionately known as 'Mess-hall Maisie'! She met her mate for life in the Whitworth star quarterback Ed Kretz. The two were married November 15, 1952 and once settled in Spokane they devoted their lives to serving faithfully at Fourth Memorial Church and Riverview Bible Camp. Romona was truly one of a kind. She created the most beautiful, elegant, memorable dinners as the caterer. These special events at church and at Riverview Bible Camp became legendary. When she wasn't preparing a dinner she was working on the bookkeeping for the family business, Kretz Construction Co. She was the company bookkeeper until she turned 86! (And never a penny off!) But for Romona, these accomplishments paled in comparison to her most proud endeavor her five children; Marcia (Bruce) Nave, Gary (Charlene) Kretz, Roger Kretz, Steve (Leanne) Kretz and David (Marlia) Kretz. As her memory faded on her accomplishments her love for her children never did. Even weeks before her passing, she would say "Nobody knows the love I have for my family but I told the Lord!" Her legacy will continue on with her 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Her faith was incredibly strong. She loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart and was a great prayer warrior for her family. She entered eternity on November 22, 2019 Romona is survived by her sister, Dolora (Melvin) Koehn and her brother Oliver (Emily) Aeschliman. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edwin Kretz. A celebration of her life will be held at Fourth Memorial Church, 2000 N. Standard, Spokane WA, on November 30th at 2:00pm.

