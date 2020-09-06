1/
BARTRON, Ron Ried Ron Ried Bartron, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Ron was born November 22, 1942 in Portland, Oregon to Robert and Evelyn Bartron. Over the next 77 years, he struck his own path, living and working all over the world, from Japan to Europe, Africa and Asia in occupations as far ranging as ski patrol in the Army, tow truck driver at 15 in Anchorage, logger, screenwriter, commercial fisherman, park- ing attendant, flooring installer, carpenter, cabinet maker, software company owner, auto finance, timber export executive, film production company owner, band manager, mining entrepreneur and Pastor of the Mountain Valley Foursquare Church in McCall, Idaho. Ron's gift was that he was a magnet for stories. If you met him, chances are you told him yours. He had this ability to draw people out, including strangers he'd just met, and come away with their life story. A strong orator with a booming voice, and diligent scholar, Ron continued in the service of his faith, bringing light, comfort and sometimes admonishment to various congregations on multiple continents, and conducting intensive study-method seminars for fellow pastors to help them in their journey of faith. Ron is survived by his dear wife of 54 years, Resa Bartron, his two sons; Beaux of Seattle, and Jano't of Spokane, his four grandchildren; Max, Lucy, Chloe and Bella and his brother, Rick Bartron of Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
