HALL, Ronald A. Ronald Alfred Hall, born in Wallace, ID on May 11, 1932 passed away peacefully in his sleep in Spokane Valley, WA on Friday, September 6, 2019. In 1951, Ron joined the United States Air Force. After his four years of service as a teletype operator in Greenland, he went to University of Idaho and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business. He meet Kathryn Lee Weisel in Coeur d'Alene, ID in 1958. They married on December 18, 1959 and were married for just over 59 years before cancer took Kathy away from him in early 2019. Ron and Kathy settled in Spokane Valley, WA, where they raised three boys and their daughter, whom they adopted from South Korea in 1976. Ron worked as Director of Internal Audit at Eastern Washington University for over 30 years. Although Ron was dedicated to his career, he was first and foremost a devoted family man. Family vacations were spent camping around the Pacific Northwest in the early years, and later at the family property in the mountains. Ron was also a sports enthusiast, playing intramural basketball at Eastern Washington University, and being an avid fan of the Seattle Seahawks and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Ron is survived by his children: Mitch Hall (Shirley Mei Hall) of Missoula, MT; Steven Hall of Dallas, TX; Mindy Hall-Shane (Jeramie Shane) of Portland, OR; Eric Hall of Missoula, MT; and his grandchildren, Tracy, Aaliyah and Estefania.

