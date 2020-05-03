HENRIKSEN, Ronald A. "Ronnie" passed away Monday April 20, 2020 and was born March 27, 1933 in Spokane to Fred and Helen Henriksen. As a child, he was part of the Sons of Norway Band with his family, including his father, his brother Rick, and his sister Sonja. Ron graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1951. He lettered in football and baseball, and played in the band. He served in the Navy from 1952 to 1956. Ron met his bride Viola Wiedemann during an event at the Desert Hotel, where he was employed at the time. They were best friends and married for 63 years. Vi preceded Ronnie in death four months ago. They loved to travel together; and Ron especially enjoyed photography, word puzzles, and a daily swim. He was employed in the plumbing wholesale business and later helped out part time at Larry's Neighborhood Furniture Store. Ronnie was an extremely compassionate husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his sister, Sonja Tesdahl; nephews Craig (Erin) Tesdahl and Steven (Laura) Tesdahl; niece, Michelle (David) Steinbacher; along with numerous great-nieces and nephews. The family expresses their sincere appreciation for the care and friendships both Ronnie and Vi received at the Angelic Adult Family Home.



