MYERS, Ronald A. April 21, 1936 February 13, 2019 Ronald Albert Myers of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully February 13, 2019. A kind man with an open heart, Ronald was born to Gladys Velma Swartz Myers and Charles Albert Myers on April 21, 1936. Born and raised in Spokane with two younger brothers Gary and David, Ron was active in sports and enjoyed summers at area lakes. Educated at Gonzaga Preparatory School he later earned a degree in mathematics from Gonzaga University. Early in his career Ron moved with his then wife Ann and young son to California and worked for 10 years as a Senior Engineer in the defense industry, specializing in sonar applications. He later returned to Spokane, building and selling homes throughout the Spokane area for decades. A life-long learner, Ron earned a masters in math from Eastern Washington University in the 1980s. He was a gifted writer with several articles to his credit highlighting Spokane's historic past. He also wrote numerous plays, poems and short stories. He enjoyed cooking (Dorothy Dean Honorable Mention recipient!), was a Mensa member and member of the East Central Neighborhood Council. He was also an avid "Film Buff" and enjoyed the music of Cole Porter, Leonard Cohen and Roy Orbison. Among his favorite authors were Mary Shelly and he was also a great admirer of activists Elizabeth Gurley Flynn and Emma Goldman. Ron's love for his family was evidenced by the attention and care he afforded his parents in their later years. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his young son Christopher Myers, his brother Gary A. Myers, sister-in-law Jane Myers, nephew Ron Myers and former spouse Virginia "Ann" Lindsay. He is survived by his beloved spouse Rebecca Emick, step-sons Ken and Eric Emick, daughter Linda L. Myers, brother David A. Myers, sister-in-law Peggy Myers, as well as grandchildren Cori L. McWilliams and Casey L. McWilliams; Also nieces and nephews, Molly (George) Allen, Colleen (Phillip) Goodwin, G. Mike (Ila) Myers, Paul (Shannon) Myers, Tim (Ruth) Myers, Kate (David) Sacamano, Rebecca McCoun, Patrick (Karen) Myers and former spouse of 20 years Mary Elaine Myers. The family wishes to thank the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, Hospice of Spokane as well as the kind and helpful pharmacists at the Fred Meyer on South Ray. Ronald supported several progressive causes. Memorial donations are suggested to be made to KYRS Community Radio, 35 W. Main, Suite 340, Spokane, WA 9920. A celebration of life reception will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 12 to 4pm at the Spokane Club, Downtown at 1002 W. Riverside.

