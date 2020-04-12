HAYDEN, Bruce Ronald Bruce Hayden passed away due to complications of influenza on March 12, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1944 in Spokane, Washington and grew up there, graduating from North Central High School in 1962. In 1964, Bruce entered the Navy and was stationed in Monterey, CA. Upon his discharge in 1968 he moved to the Seattle area to begin a career with Eastman Kodak, which he eventually left to run his own business. He taught himself a variety of skills over time - guitar, harmonica, cooking, sewing, and sailing among them. In Seattle he raced on several sailboats, and went on to crew the Swiftsure race more than once. Bruce was also widely known for making amazing Hollandaise sauce for his eggs benedict, a perennial birthday morning treat. He married Margo Park of Arlington in 2006 and they enjoyed years of boating together. He is survived by Margo, his daughter Sara, his sisters Gail Dunn of Portland and Lynne Sparrow of Spokane, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. Bruce loved his wife, his daughter, his boat, and his cats, and they loved him back. Donations may be made to Skagit Valley Hospital.

