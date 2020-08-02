BRANSON, Ronald E. (Age 88) Ronald Earl Branson Jr., 88, entered eternal rest July 27, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He was born December 3, 1931 in Albuquerque, NM to Ronald E. Branson Sr. and Ida Rosemary (Cook). Lived in Spokane, graduated Lewis and Clark High. He joined the Marine Corps October 14, 1949 at the age of 17, serving in Korea 1950-51. Retired from the auto industry 1997, drove bus for Mead School District until age 80. Attended St. Thomas More Parish. Preceded in death by younger siblings Flavia, Bill, Dick and Kelly (infant). Survived by siblings MaryAnn, Nona Kay and John; daughter JoElyn Ashley; sons Harry Branson, Ronald Branson III, Charles Branson; four granddaughters, six grandsons, 11 great-grandchildren; and lifelong friend Mrs. Helen Killian. Interment with Military Honors and Rite of Committal will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery with a private family gathering. To leave an online condolence to Ronald's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
