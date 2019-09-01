SPITZER, Ronald E. (Age 62) Ron, passed away on August 24, 2019 at the Hospice House in Bend, OR, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Ernie and Marie Spitzer; his three children, Aaron (Mary) Spitzer, Jason (Jolie) Spitzer, and Kaylie Spitzer; his granddaughter Carigan Spitzer (Jason); his sisters, Annette Tindal and Vicki (Scott) Hogue; and numerous nieces nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Ron graduated from Shadle Park High School and was employed by Jeld-Wen, Inc. for over 40 years. Ron's many passions included archery and the Green Bay Packers. Ron will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. We wish to thank the caring staff at Hospice House in Bend, OR, for their support during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019