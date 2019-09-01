Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald E. SPITZER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPITZER, Ronald E. (Age 62) Ron, passed away on August 24, 2019 at the Hospice House in Bend, OR, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Ernie and Marie Spitzer; his three children, Aaron (Mary) Spitzer, Jason (Jolie) Spitzer, and Kaylie Spitzer; his granddaughter Carigan Spitzer (Jason); his sisters, Annette Tindal and Vicki (Scott) Hogue; and numerous nieces nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Ron graduated from Shadle Park High School and was employed by Jeld-Wen, Inc. for over 40 years. Ron's many passions included archery and the Green Bay Packers. Ron will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. We wish to thank the caring staff at Hospice House in Bend, OR, for their support during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

SPITZER, Ronald E. (Age 62) Ron, passed away on August 24, 2019 at the Hospice House in Bend, OR, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Ernie and Marie Spitzer; his three children, Aaron (Mary) Spitzer, Jason (Jolie) Spitzer, and Kaylie Spitzer; his granddaughter Carigan Spitzer (Jason); his sisters, Annette Tindal and Vicki (Scott) Hogue; and numerous nieces nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Ron graduated from Shadle Park High School and was employed by Jeld-Wen, Inc. for over 40 years. Ron's many passions included archery and the Green Bay Packers. Ron will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. We wish to thank the caring staff at Hospice House in Bend, OR, for their support during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close