WALKER, Ronald E. December 7, 1935 - March 14, 2019 Ronald was born in Duncan, OK to Earl and Myrtle Walker. He is the youngest of three children. He graduated from Duncan High School in 1954. After high school, he began working for Halliburton Oil Well Service and continued serving in the Army National Guard. He met the love of his life and married Frieda Lankford in September 1957. Throughout the years, Ron worked for the Oil and Gas Industry. During his career, he worked in Oklahoma, Wyoming, Colorado and Washington. Growing up in Oklahoma, his earliest ambition was to view the Colorado Mountains. He retired from Northwest Pipeline Corporation as the Spokane District Manager in 1996. Ron was a Godly man, strong in his faith in his savior. He always loved spending time in God's creation. He and Frieda enjoyed many adventures and travels while making memories. Ron's greatest joy was his wife and being a father and a Pappa. He loved spending time with them, especially seventeen years at Gillette Lake. Ron is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Mary Bowen and Viola Hughes. He is remembered by his loving wife of 61 years, Frieda, his four children, Donna (Rod) Weitman, Doug (Marie) Walker, Rebecca Lynch and Robert (Lisa) Walker; his twelve "kiddos", Jesse Weitman, Tisha (Bruce) Leibfried, Kara Yusi, Stephanie Weitman, Kalynda (Ryan) Boatman, Jon Walker, Laryssa, Kelsey, and Allyson Lynch, Rylee, Jaden, Cade Walker; and eleven great-grandchildren with the twelfth due in August. Memorials in Ron Walker's name may be sent to The Firs, Camp Firwood/Firs Chalet, 4605 Cable Street, Bellingham, WA 98229. A Memorial celebrating Ron's life will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, 1:30 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary