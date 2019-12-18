Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Edward VAN TASSEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VAN TASSEL, Ronald Edward (Age 91) Ronald Edward Van Tassel, 91, of Spokane Valley, WA went home to be with his Savior on December 15, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and two children. Ron was born May 31, 1928 in Pontiac, Michigan. As a young man he served for three years as a cook in the Coast Guard. Upon discharge, he entered college at Michigan State and received a Bachelors in English. Ron taught high school English and Drama for 10 years and after moving his family to Torrance, CA in 1961, started a new career as an electrician. He spent a large amount of his time serving in his Catholic Parish and leading prayer service. The power of healing has always been the most important spiritual gift to Ron, and he lived his life sharing that promise from God with others. The verse he lived by was Isaiah 53:5, "But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed." In 1989, Ron and his son's family moved to Spokane Valley, Washington to join his daughter and her family. During his 30 years in Spokane, Ron led prayer groups, spoke as a Lector at his parish, and was a Eucharistic Minister, delivering communion, prayer, and hope to those who were ill In 1995, Ron met his wife Linda while square dancing. Together they enjoyed many years of dancing together, playing golf, and spending time at church and in prayer. Ron is survived by his wife Linda, his sister Mary Van Tassel, his daughter Zoe Short, his son Ron Van Tassel, his two stepsons Pat Flanigan and Bob Flanigan, and his two stepdaughters Connie Dionne and Karen Hoffman. Ron also has 14 grandchildren, and 27 great- grandchildren. Vigil with Rosary will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 5:00 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams, Spokane Valley, WA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 am also at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Spokane Valley, WA. If you feel led, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to one of Ron's favorite charities. The Union Gospel Mission, Spokane Catholic Charities, or .

