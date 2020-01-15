Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Ronald Everett "Bill" LONG

LONG, Ronald Everett "Bill" May 8th 1942 to January 13th 2020 A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bill always took great interest in what his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were involved in and was always quick to give encouragement and support. He is preceded in death by his father Everett, mother Charlene, sister Ramona and brother Raymond. He is survived by wife Christine, sons Ron, Raymond and Tony, daughters Robin and Teresa, eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren all of Spokane, WA. He is also survived by his brothers Chuck (Spokane, WA), James (Clarkston, WA) and Robert "Tex" (Walla Walla. WA). A viewing will be held Saturday, January 18th, from 11-12:30, followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home located at 1306 N. Pines Rd. in Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the or the . Online condolences can be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 15, 2020
