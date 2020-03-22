Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald H. YORK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YORK, Ronald H. (Age 73 ) Ron passed away peacefully in his home on February 4, 2020, after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. Born September 10, 1946 in Spokane, WA, Ron was the fifth of six children and a 1968 graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he was a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was stationed at Fort Gordon and served time in Germany as a member of the US Army Signal Corps. Augusta became home to Ron in 1976. It was here, that he met his loving wife, Melrose Perrin York, and spent forty years as a financial analyst with both Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his son, Paul (Meredith), and much-loved grandchildren, Keaton and Kylie, who will forever remember him as their beloved "Papa G". He is also survived by four siblings: Denny York (Cathy), Lori Ramsdell (Greg), and Marilyn Schahfer of Spokane, WA, and Pam Colbert (Jim) of Moscow, ID. He was preceded in death by his daughter Katie, whom he treasured and adored beyond measure, as well as his parents, Dorothy and Herman, and his brother Michael David. Donations can be made to the Kathryn M. York Adapted Aquatics Center via the Family YMCA at 1058 Claussen Rd., Augusta, GA 30907.

