DAVEY, Ronald James On Monday, June 22, 2020, Ronald (Ron) James Davey passed away at the age of 91 in Medford, Oregon. He is survived by his wife and five children. Ron Davey was the eldest child of Dr. James and Thelma Davey. He was born and raised in Spokane, Washington. As a young lad, Ron worked summers on his uncle's farm tending crops, raising farm animals, hunting, and fishing. Ron graduated from Gonzaga Prep then obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Gonzaga University. He continued his higher education at University of California Berkley earning a Master's Degree in Public Health. He married a local Spokane gal, Barbara Rose Winkler. They started their family there. Ron, a ROTC graduate of Gonzaga, enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served as a captain fighting on the Korean Peninsula. Ron's start in the public health field was at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, California. Ron, an active and knowledge man of public health issues, continued his work at Merritt Hospital, Oakland, California, Roseville Hospital, Roseville, California, St Vincent Hospital, Portland, Oregon, and Verdugo Hills Hospital, Glendale, California. Ron was active in several health field organizations and received honors for his service: Founding Member of St. Vincent Medical Foundation, Hospital Council of Southern California, served as board member of The Board of Directors Insurance Services, Inc., Board Member of State Hospital Advisory Board, President of the Sacramento/Sierra Hospital Association in 1976, President of the California Hospital Association in 1976, President of the California Hospital Association, and Man of the Year in 1990 Crescenta Valley County of Los Angeles. Ron is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara R. Davey, sons Kurt ( wife Dawn), William (wife Kathy), Steve (wife Cheryl), daughter Shanna Ferrari (husband Robert), and son John (wife Linda). He is also survived by his sister Lynne Marie Bruya of Colfax, Washington. He has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Davey and his daughter, Babette Davey. In life Ron was an ardent golfer and avid reader. He kept abreast of political issues nationally and locally. Ron's funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Medford, Oregon, July 14, 2020, at 8:30 am. Committal at Eagle Point Military Cemetery, Eagle Point, Oregon at 10:00am, July 14, 2020. A private reception will be held at Centennial Golf Course in Medford, Oregon at 11:00 am.



