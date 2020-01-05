Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald James WITTKOPF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WITTKOPF, Ronald James March 25, 1964 - December 5, 2019 Ron Wittkopf, loving Father, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and friend passed away suddenly on December 5th due to an automotive repair accident. He is preceded in death by parents Larry and Louise. Ron is survived by daughter Dawn, long term girlfriend Janet Claar and siblings Julie, Larry and Robin. He graduated from Mead High School in 1983 and received his AA degree from Spokane Community College. Ron had an easy smile and his laugh was contagious, he was known for his generosity, kindness, patience and mostly for his love for others. You could always count on him for help, he never failed to stop what he was doing and assist in any way possible. Halloween was his holiday! He covered his lawn in decorations and opened the door wide for friends and family to enjoy his spaghetti. He bought huge amounts of full size candy and gum and each trick or treater was allowed to choose their favorite. He would be at the door to greet each one and enjoy their costumes, smiles and thank you's. Ron loved children and animals. He volunteered at his daughter's elementary school and with her ice skating team. If a gathering was just adults he was comfortable but when children were present that is where you would find him. Whether it was singing karoke, playing with toy trucks (or dolls) or painting fingernails and toes, kids were his priority. When each child in the family reached the age of 7 they were treated to a day of skiing. This is when Ron's love of children and his extreme patience really showed, but he was also insistent that they not give up and as the years went by several group ski trips were arranged. Those nieces really loved their Uncle Ronny! He cared for and loved numerous animals over the years and was especially happy with his "grandpup" Murica by his side. He started his truck driving career with Wittkopf Landscape Supply and Spokane Produce and worked for 25 years as a delivery driver for URM. He drove all over the Northwest WA, OR, ID and MT delivering to numerous stores and restaurants. He will be missed at URM, by his fellow drivers and the customers he served. His boat "The Dawn Marie" provided many fun days on Pend Oreille Lake. So many friends and family spent time with Ron in Bayview. He never hesitated to share his love for the lake with anyone who asked, we will miss those boating days with Ron. His greatest gift was his capacity to love without thought or pretense. He never turned down a hug and always said he loved you. This great capacity for love will be missed by all. A memorial will be planned at a later date. Dawn would like to compile memorial donations to the Humane Society. In order to contribute please make donations by January 31 to the Spokane Humane Society and send to Spokane Humane Society c/o Wittkopf Landscape Supply PO Box 6265 Spokane WA 99217 (or drop you donation at Wittkopf L.S. office)

