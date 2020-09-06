McKAY, Ronald John "Ron" "Ronnie" A lifetime resident of Creston, WA passed away after a short illness with Covid 19 on 18 August 2020 in Spokane, WA. Ron was born on 27 October 1940 in the back of a Model A Ford on the way to the doctor in Wilbur, WA to John Howard and Helen Marie McKay. Ron graduated from Creston High School in 1958. Ron was drafted by the military and immediately deployed to Korea with the US Army's First Calvary Unit as a Combat Engineer. After his Army Service commitment, Ron returned to Creston where he worked at the Lincoln Lumber Mill while running the McKay Farm which had been established by his grandfather in 1889. Ron McKay spent the rest of his life dry land farming, raising cattle, breaking and training horses, and offering his carpentry skills to everyone in Lincoln County. Ron McKay was very active in his community and took the most pride in his involvement in the Boy Scouts as Scout Master. Ron McKay was a husband, father, friend, Veteran, farmer, cowboy, mentor, and community leader. Ron McKay was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marie Earla McKay, and three brothers. Ron McKay is survived by two children, Jared McKay (Kuwait, Middle East) and Raquel Stoddard and four grandchildren, Kyra and Connor McKay and Alix and Ryanne Stoddard. A memorial service will be planned for a later date, but we'll all raise a glass and toast "to a life well lived" this October 27th, on Ron's 80th birthday. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com
