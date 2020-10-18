1/3
Ronald L. "Ron" CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL, Ronald L. "Ron" Ron passed away at home from cancer on October 11, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1964 in Spokane to Ronald "Leroy" and Ann Campbell. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Elayne; and their two sons Josh and Justin; his mother Ann and stepfather Ken Melaas; his brother Kelly; and his Aunt Francis and Uncle Terry Nicholson. Growing up Ron spent many summers with his grandmother Lillian and his grandfather Roy. He loved when Roy would take him and Kelly fishing and hunting. He also loved watching his boys play football and baseball when they were young. He adored his four year old beagle Bailey. He is preceded in death by his father Ronald "Leroy" Campbell and his sister Dawn, also by his grandparents Lillian and Roy. Due to Covid, there will be a private family service and he will be laid to rest at the VA Cemetery in Medical Lake. We will plan a celebration of life at a later time. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
