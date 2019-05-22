Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald L. CLAYTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON, Ronald L. October 17, 1926 - May 15, 2019 Born in Linton, IN. to Roy and Esther Clayton. Ron served our country in World War II (US Army Air Force) and the Korean Conflict in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1953. He graduated from Purdue University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Ron then married his wife of 65 years, Patricia Clayton. Ron worked for a heavy equipment manufacturer out of Galion, Ohio most of his adult life and was delighted when assigned as District Manager for the Western States, settling in Spokane in 1958 with Pat. Blessed with an adopted daughter and son, D'Lee Dilliner (husband, Lynn Dilliner) and Michael Clayton (wife, Alene Clayton). Ron had a love for fishing, golf, travel, keeping a garden, reading, and was a real handy man. Ron enjoyed family, and truly loved his four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and dog, Maise. Ron will be sorely missed. Memorial will be in August, details will be given at a later date.

CLAYTON, Ronald L. October 17, 1926 - May 15, 2019 Born in Linton, IN. to Roy and Esther Clayton. Ron served our country in World War II (US Army Air Force) and the Korean Conflict in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1953. He graduated from Purdue University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Ron then married his wife of 65 years, Patricia Clayton. Ron worked for a heavy equipment manufacturer out of Galion, Ohio most of his adult life and was delighted when assigned as District Manager for the Western States, settling in Spokane in 1958 with Pat. Blessed with an adopted daughter and son, D'Lee Dilliner (husband, Lynn Dilliner) and Michael Clayton (wife, Alene Clayton). Ron had a love for fishing, golf, travel, keeping a garden, reading, and was a real handy man. Ron enjoyed family, and truly loved his four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and dog, Maise. Ron will be sorely missed. Memorial will be in August, details will be given at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 22 to May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close