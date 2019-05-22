CLAYTON, Ronald L. October 17, 1926 - May 15, 2019 Born in Linton, IN. to Roy and Esther Clayton. Ron served our country in World War II (US Army Air Force) and the Korean Conflict in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1953. He graduated from Purdue University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Ron then married his wife of 65 years, Patricia Clayton. Ron worked for a heavy equipment manufacturer out of Galion, Ohio most of his adult life and was delighted when assigned as District Manager for the Western States, settling in Spokane in 1958 with Pat. Blessed with an adopted daughter and son, D'Lee Dilliner (husband, Lynn Dilliner) and Michael Clayton (wife, Alene Clayton). Ron had a love for fishing, golf, travel, keeping a garden, reading, and was a real handy man. Ron enjoyed family, and truly loved his four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and dog, Maise. Ron will be sorely missed. Memorial will be in August, details will be given at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review from May 22 to May 26, 2019