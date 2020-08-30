WILDEY, Ronald L. (Age 86) The son of Walter and Hazel Wildey, Ron grew up in Spokane and became a noted high school drummer and marimba player. He graduated January 1952 from Lewis and Clark and pledged Sigma Chi at Washington State College (WSC). There he met the only female percussionist, Rosie Thomsen - the future 1954 Lilac Queen - who became his wife of 64 years. College was interrupted while he served two years in the Navy repairing airplane radios before returning to WSC to complete his electrical engineering degree. The Music Department Chair altered his plan by challenging him to share his musical gifts and passion, and Ron graduated with a music education degree. Ron's directing career began in 1958 in Bridgeport where he built a superior school band program in two years. After serving a year as Ritzville's high school band director, he returned to Spokane to teach nine years at Salk J.H., and 17 years at Ferris as the beloved band and orchestra conductor. While at Salk, he was the principal timpanist with the Spokane Symphony. He finished his career as the Spokane Instrumental Music Coordinator for School District 81, retiring in 1995. Ever the educator, he served as adjunct professor at Gonzaga University, Whitworth College, Eastern Washington University, Montana State University, and mentored and taught campers at the Alberta Canada Summer Music Workshops. He supported numerous music education associations, filling leadership roles and was honored in the WMEA Hall of Fame. He taught percussion and directed the Spokane All-City Band, eventually assuming the coordinator duties for the All-City Summer Music Program. Hundreds of public-school students annually participated in the All-City Summer program and many have continuing musical interest due to Ron's influence, dedication and ability to personally connect with students. Those blessed with Ron's special attention remember most his wry humor and love of pranks which often involved a somewhat unwilling participant. His high expectations of those around him and brought out the best that a person could be. Ron's boundless care and humor were contagious and made indelible impacts. Strong values and beliefs to help others were demonstrated multiple times when Ron and Rosie opened their home to various teenagers for extended stays, treating each as family. Mike Sakatch (Joan), from Alberta Canada, was loved as another son. Mike followed Ron's footsteps, becoming a fine percussionist and exemplary school band director. Ron's continuing close relationship with each teen contributed to their personal and professional success. His lifelong love for Rosie was the most defining aspect of Ron as a person and he placed and held her as the center of his being. Nothing in his life was held in higher regard as he cherished her with limitless patience and encouragement. Ron is survived by his wife, Rosemarie (Rosie) Wilde; three children, Kathy Ann Funk (Rick), Bruce Wildey (Sharon) and Christine Oppenhagen (Bruce); eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He recently professed his gratitude and satisfaction with his 86-year life experience. He lived his life completely, with music in his heart -- figuratively and literally. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made: * By check to Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, with a memo directing donations to the Ronald L. Wildey memorial fund; 4102 S. Crestline Street, Spokane WA 99203; * Online at spokanesymphony.org/donate,
or checks payable to the Spokane Symphony, P.O. Box 365, Spokane WA 99210; gifts will be applied to the education fund; or * By check to the Ferris Music Parent Association with a memo directing donations to the Ronald L. Wildey memorial fund; P.O. Box 30982, Spokane WA 99223.