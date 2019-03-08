Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald L. YAPP. View Sign

YAPP, Ronald L. (Age 70) Ronald L. Yapp, of Spokane, WA, passed away on March 1, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on April 30, 1948 in Spirit Lake, Idaho. He was raised in Pilot Rock, OR and graduated from high school there in 1966. He lived in Spokane Valley for over 30 years. He loved the Lord and shared Jesus with everyone he met. His dog Heidi enjoyed riding with him on his Harley and he took many road trips with family and friends. He received his barber license in 1986 and owned his own shop in Newman Lake. He was always helping his family and friends. He is survived by his son Ron (Katie) Forbes and daughter Alicia Forbes and two granddaughters Lily and Norah. He is also survived by his four siblings Butch, Darlene, Lily, and Rick (Cindy), numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Lucille Yapp and his siblings Rodney, Robin, and Cherie. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the spring. Donations can be made to or Hospice House of Spokane.

