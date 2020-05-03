GUY, Ronald Lee"Ron" September 24, 1957 April 20, 2020 On Monday, April 20, 2020, Ron Guy passed away at age 62. Ron was born on September 24, 1957 in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Central Valley High School in 1976. He was an entrepreneur and was particularly interested in cars. Ron worked for a number of years at his family's business. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Warren Guy, and his mother, Beth Guy. He is survived by his girlfriend Jennifer Aue, his three children, Jesse, Hunter, and Sawyer, his sisters Gloria Hoskins and Carol Mack (Keith), nephews, numerous cousins, and long-time friend Louis LaFleur. He was laid to rest on April 28, 2020 at Pines Mausoleum. Please share memories of Ron at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.