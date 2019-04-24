Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lee KEEFER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEEFER, Ronald Ronald Lee Keefer, 71, of Hayden, ID unexpectedly passed away April 18, 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, the second oldest of three boys to Morris and Dorothy (Darling) Keefer. He spent most of his childhood living in Spokane, Washington. He was a graduate of Shadle Park High School (1965) and later graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in Education. In 1975, he married the love of his life, Carolyn (Schutz) Keefer. The proud parents of two sons, their lives were spent side-by-side on the sidelines as their sons' biggest fans or actively engaged in a variety of church and community projects. Ron's happiest moments came when he was working alongside others for a common good. Ron found great joy in teaching and developing children to reach their highest potential both scholastically and in athletics. He spent 29 of his 34 years as an elementary educator, teaching in the Coeur d'Alene School District. His students may remember him best for introducing them to rocketry and square dancing as part of their curriculum. He was genuinely interested in people and always ready to lend a helping hand. He found great satisfaction constructing play- ground equipment throughout Northern Idaho schools, churches and homes. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 43 years, Carolyn and their two sons, Jerid (Jen), Chad (Tiffany) and brother, Glenn. Ron will also be fondly remembered by those who called him Papa, his grandchildren; Kade, Kash, Kennedy, Blake, Sloane, and Kwin. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Lake City Community Church, 6000 N. Ramsey Road in Coeur d'Alene, ID with Pastor Craig Sumey officiating. Yates Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the Keefer family asks that memorial donations be made to one of Ron's recent passions: First Presbyterian Church Children's Ministry, 521 E Lakeside Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 (

KEEFER, Ronald Ronald Lee Keefer, 71, of Hayden, ID unexpectedly passed away April 18, 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, the second oldest of three boys to Morris and Dorothy (Darling) Keefer. He spent most of his childhood living in Spokane, Washington. He was a graduate of Shadle Park High School (1965) and later graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in Education. In 1975, he married the love of his life, Carolyn (Schutz) Keefer. The proud parents of two sons, their lives were spent side-by-side on the sidelines as their sons' biggest fans or actively engaged in a variety of church and community projects. Ron's happiest moments came when he was working alongside others for a common good. Ron found great joy in teaching and developing children to reach their highest potential both scholastically and in athletics. He spent 29 of his 34 years as an elementary educator, teaching in the Coeur d'Alene School District. His students may remember him best for introducing them to rocketry and square dancing as part of their curriculum. He was genuinely interested in people and always ready to lend a helping hand. He found great satisfaction constructing play- ground equipment throughout Northern Idaho schools, churches and homes. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 43 years, Carolyn and their two sons, Jerid (Jen), Chad (Tiffany) and brother, Glenn. Ron will also be fondly remembered by those who called him Papa, his grandchildren; Kade, Kash, Kennedy, Blake, Sloane, and Kwin. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Lake City Community Church, 6000 N. Ramsey Road in Coeur d'Alene, ID with Pastor Craig Sumey officiating. Yates Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the Keefer family asks that memorial donations be made to one of Ron's recent passions: First Presbyterian Church Children's Ministry, 521 E Lakeside Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 ( 1stpresdowntown.org ) or the new Ronald McDonald House at Kootenai Health, c/o Washington Trust Bank, 218 E. Lakeside Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 ( rmhcinlandnw.org ). You may visit Ron's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close