Dr. Ronald Lee Vincent first came to Spokane in 1963 from Dennison, Texas after receiving his bachelor's degree from Baylor University and medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He started his internship at Deaconess Hospital, where he soon met and married his wife of 55 years, Patricia Lee Clatchey (Patti). Following his internship, Ron and Patti traveled back to Texas where he served as a Captain and Doctor at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock. From 1964 to 1971, Ron and Patti lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where Ron completed his residency in neurological surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. His love for the Pacific Northwest brought Ron and Patti back to Spokane in 1971 to raise their family and start his practice at Neurological Associates. Ron passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife Patti; daughter Tonya and son Brandon (Sheryl); and grandchildren Carl, Jayden, Callie and Cooper. He is also survived by his sister Peggy (Posey) and brother Frank Vincent (Ju-ya) and many nieces and nephews. The family extends their sincere thanks and gratitude to the wonderful care given to Ron by Senior Helpers, Kindred at home and Hospice of Spokane. Patti and family look forward to celebrating Ron's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane.

