JESS, Ronald LeRoy (Age 78) Ron Jess passed away on February 9, 2019, in Spokane, WA. He was born September 15, 1940, in Spokane, WA to Carl Bernhardt and Louise M. Jess. Ron graduated from North Central High School and Kinman Business University. He spent most of his career as a self-employed agricultural commodity trader, traveling to several places around the world. Ron was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church, often taking on additional leadership and property caretaking roles. He loved spending time with family, gardening in his yard, and relaxing at Priest Lake. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith, his children Donna (Rob), Debi (Brian), Diana (Clinton), David (Bridget), and Darla (Doug), sister Betty and brother Larry (Carolyn), 13 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2733 W. Northwest Blvd., Spokane.
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
2733 W Northwest Blvd
Spokane, WA 99205
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 13, 2019