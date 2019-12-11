|
|
RILEY, Ronald L. Ronald Leslie Riley, age 64 of Spokane, WA passed away on November 27, 2019. Ron was born in Portland, OR to William and Mary Riley on December 2, 1954. He graduated from Mead High School in 1972 and went on to take courses at Eastern Washington University. He became a HVAC Specialist, eventually owning and operating Affordable Heating & A/C in Spokane. In June of 1980, Ron married Christina De La Pena and together they raised their daughter and grandson while enjoying 39 years of marriage before his passing. Ron was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. He was an extremely hardworking and extraordinary family man and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Ron leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Christina; his daughter, Tia Overhoff; brother, William Riley; sister, Sandra Riley; grandson, Ryley Overhoff; niece, Mariah Riley; nephew, Alex Riley and many other extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at the family residence in Spokane on Saturday, December 14, 2019 beginning at 1:00pm. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Ron's online guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019