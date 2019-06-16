Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lige CAUDILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAUDILL, Ronald Lige May 22, 1947 - June 14, 2019 Ronald Lige Caudill was born May 22, 1947 in Spokane, WA. He was the son of Lige and Dagmar "Pat" Caudill. He entered into his rest early on the morning of June 14, 2019 at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two of his daughters: Darcy Caudill and Brendee Caudill Glisson. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janet Thomas Caudill and three daughters: Ronda Gilbert of Spokane, Stacy Kautzman (Jason) of Edmonds and Katie Caudill Hass (Reginald) of Colorado Springs. Ron was known as "Papa" to eight great-grandchildren and seven grandchildren, including four that he and Janet raised as their own: Cassidy Clarkson, Taylor Caudill, Carlee Glisson and Abbee Caudill-Glisson. He entered the Army at the age of 16 and led a successful 31-year career before retiring as a Master Sergeant (E8). Following the military, he entered the civilian workforce, serving as foreman at a steel foundry before officially retiring in 2007. In retirement, he became quite a handyman and woodworker, as he could often be found in his shop restoring furniture and tinkering on latest projects. Ron loved his wife more than anything. He was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle to so many. Ron's favorite times were spent surrounded by family, wrestling with grand kids, cooking great meals for others to enjoy, and playing cards over coffee each morning with the love of his life. He treasured the annual Boys Weekend with his four brothers. Ron will be remembered as the calm in the storm, master of jokes and the protector of his family. A service honoring Ron will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints Foothills Building, 5322 N. Evergreen Rd..

