GREEN, Ronald O. Ronald O. Green, a lifetime resident of Spangle, was born June 24th, 1936 in Spangle, WA to Gordon and Marjorie Green. He was the youngest of four children and graduated from Spangle High School in 1954. Ronald's love of country life and ranching started early on his grandpa Mill's farm. He passed this love on to many of his children and grandchildren. Ronald married his first wife Joanne on January 17, 1959. Early in their marriage, he worked for Inland Asphalt alongside his dad and they built many highways and roads in Montana. During his lifetime he also worked for Bill's Service, several fertilizer companies and most recently Spokane County Road Dept. He and his wife told their kids about the fun Grange Hall Dances and Ladies Night Out with the Spangle Service Club as well as the trips they went on with the Shriners group. He and Joanne enjoyed traveling together to Branson and Hawaii. Ronald also enjoyed many elk hunting trips to the Blue Mountains with friends and family and also taking along his horses to pack in and out. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leslie, and wife of 41 years, Joanne. On August 2, 2008, Ronald married Jackie Green, who he spent his last 15 years with. Jackie and Ron enjoyed fishing, camping, huckleberry picking, and road trips to Montana. Ronald enjoyed telling stories about his rodeo years and the Calgary Stampede in Canada. He was a Saddlebrook rider and loved his horses Patches and Whiskers. Ronald is survived by his loving wife Jackie Green; brother, Edward Green (Jan); sister, Dorothy Herman; children, Bonnie Van Tine (Doug), Donald Green (Marie), Lonnie Green (Marci), Connie Paulson (Bert), Tony Green (Jill), Dean (Suzanne), Brenda (Ted), Gina (Clint), Taron, Bron (Malinda), Darmon (Christina); grandchildren, Ryan Van Tine (Tiffany), Kara Werre (Jon), Danny Green (Rachelle), Jordan Green (Carly), Les Green (Alyxus), and Derek Green and several other loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren Karlee Van Tine, Margaret Van Tine, Arya Werre, Walker Werre, Coleman Green, Morgan Green, Kaylee Skidmore, Jordan Green, Payton Green, Lynnzie Paulson, Riley Green, and Cooper Green. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 20th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cheney Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 5:30 pm at Spangle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shiners', Spangle Cemetery or Liberty Foundation. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, CHENEY, WA. Online guest book at

