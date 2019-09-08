Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald P. HALVORSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HALVORSON Ronald P. August 14, 1953 August 31, 2019 Ron Halvorson of Spokane, loving father and husband, died peacefully on August 31, 2019 at Cozy Place Adult Family Home in Spokane Valley, WA as a consequence of Alzheimer's disease. His family is grateful to the staff of Cozy Place and Hospice of Spokane for their attentive care. He is survived by his wife, Donna, his brother Mike and sisters Heidi, Judy, and Gail, his three sons Erik and wife Urmi (Vienna, VA), Chris and wife Emily (Indianapolis, IN), and Hal (Little Rock, AR), grandchildren Rohan, Maya, and Hai Di Halvorson, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ron was born in Santa Barbara, California to Hal and Rudella "Mickey" Halvorson, the youngest of five siblings. He played golf and graduated high school from St. George's School in Spokane and attended the University of Colorado-Boulder before transferring to Washington State University. At WSU, he joined Sigma Nu fraternity and completed a Bachelor's degree in Construction Management. After, he settled in Spokane and met Donna on St. Patrick's Day 1977, and they married in 1979. Ron showed an early gift for math and design and, like his father, he led a fulfilling career in general construction in the region. He first worked at H. Halvorson Construction, Inc. and eventually held a position as Head Estimator at Garco Construction in Spokane. Ron helped secure major construction projects in the 1980's to 2000's including WSU's Martin Stadium, the Spokane Arena, Spokane Valley Mall, and countless others. Ron was first and foremost a family man. He loved spending weekends boating, swimming, and grilling with family at Hayden and Twin Lakes, Idaho, he enjoyed downhill skiing, and he rooted for Gonzaga basketball and Cougar football at every chance. He was a wonderful father. Friends and family will remember him well for his youthful spirit, patient demeanor, and gentleness through life. Donations are welcome to Hospice of Spokane and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. A service is planned at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Spokane, WA on Saturday, September 21st at 11:30AM with reception to follow.

HALVORSON Ronald P. August 14, 1953 August 31, 2019 Ron Halvorson of Spokane, loving father and husband, died peacefully on August 31, 2019 at Cozy Place Adult Family Home in Spokane Valley, WA as a consequence of Alzheimer's disease. His family is grateful to the staff of Cozy Place and Hospice of Spokane for their attentive care. He is survived by his wife, Donna, his brother Mike and sisters Heidi, Judy, and Gail, his three sons Erik and wife Urmi (Vienna, VA), Chris and wife Emily (Indianapolis, IN), and Hal (Little Rock, AR), grandchildren Rohan, Maya, and Hai Di Halvorson, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ron was born in Santa Barbara, California to Hal and Rudella "Mickey" Halvorson, the youngest of five siblings. He played golf and graduated high school from St. George's School in Spokane and attended the University of Colorado-Boulder before transferring to Washington State University. At WSU, he joined Sigma Nu fraternity and completed a Bachelor's degree in Construction Management. After, he settled in Spokane and met Donna on St. Patrick's Day 1977, and they married in 1979. Ron showed an early gift for math and design and, like his father, he led a fulfilling career in general construction in the region. He first worked at H. Halvorson Construction, Inc. and eventually held a position as Head Estimator at Garco Construction in Spokane. Ron helped secure major construction projects in the 1980's to 2000's including WSU's Martin Stadium, the Spokane Arena, Spokane Valley Mall, and countless others. Ron was first and foremost a family man. He loved spending weekends boating, swimming, and grilling with family at Hayden and Twin Lakes, Idaho, he enjoyed downhill skiing, and he rooted for Gonzaga basketball and Cougar football at every chance. He was a wonderful father. Friends and family will remember him well for his youthful spirit, patient demeanor, and gentleness through life. Donations are welcome to Hospice of Spokane and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. A service is planned at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Spokane, WA on Saturday, September 21st at 11:30AM with reception to follow. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019

