Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Paul HANKO. View Sign

HANKO, Ronald Paul (Age 73) Ronald Paul Hanko of Spokane Valley, WA was born in Harvey, Illinois May 5 1945. He passed on March 3, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 73. Ron joined the Navy in 1964, he served until 1968 when he was honorably discharged. During his service he was the recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal,

HANKO, Ronald Paul (Age 73) Ronald Paul Hanko of Spokane Valley, WA was born in Harvey, Illinois May 5 1945. He passed on March 3, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 73. Ron joined the Navy in 1964, he served until 1968 when he was honorably discharged. During his service he was the recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal, Bronze Star and the National Defense Service Metal. He married Sharon Gerard April 11, 1975. They were blessed with three children, Kimberly Baker, Victoria Smetzler, and Paul Hanko. He was quick to respond to the needs of family and friends; he was a rock for all to lean on. His support of his family never wavered or faltered, he was there for us through the lowest points and continued praising us in the highs. He is survived by his wife Sharon Hanko, son Paul and Mandy Hanko, and two daughters Victoria and Jeff Smetzler, and Kimberly and Bill Baker. Ron was the grandfather to 11 grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the seven that lived in the area. Ron loved to fish and everything to do with fishing. He made custom fishing poles, lures, and enjoyed telling fishing stories. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and spend time with family and friends. Ron's ability to push through adversity was contagious. During a fishing trip his phone slid out of his pocket into the water, his only reply was "I hope the fish don't use all the minutes." Ron's humor will be greatly missed by all those he knew. Ron was a member of Spokane Baptist Church. His friend Tom Shinskie was with Ron and his family until the end. They are all eternally grateful to Tom's presence. Ron's memorial service will be April 6th at 11am at Spokane Baptist Church, 4506 North Harvard Road, Otis Orchards, Washington 99027. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close